Kevin Lee posts new photo with Dana White, teasing a possible UFC return?

Kevin Lee (19-7) recently posed for a photo with Dana White in a cryptic Facebook post that could mean a return to the UFC octagon.

Kevin Lee’s last MMA action came under the banner of Eagle FC in March of last year where he defeated another ex-UFC fighter Diego Sanchez by Unanimous Decision. Prior to this bout, Lee’s last fight in the UFC ended with a Unanimous Decision loss vs. Daniel Rodriguez in March of 2021.

The 30-year-old veteran and former title challenger has a decorated mixed martial arts resume, having fought a number of top contenders, former champions and notable fighters over his 7-year stretch in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Beginning his UFC career against Al Iaquinta, Lee has been in the cage with the likes of Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Charles Oliveira.

Kevin Lee’s Cryptic Post with Dana White

Having one of the most stacked UFC resumes, Lee is widely recognized as a top talent who could just never get over that final hump to be elite. However, a recent post on Kevin Lee’s Facebook has MMA fans speculating if a return to the UFC octagon is in the works.

Former UFC welterweight/lightweight Kevin Lee just posted this on his Facebook 👀 pic.twitter.com/1mSuuvRSIE — James Lynch (@LynchSports) February 5, 2023 via James Lynch on Twitter

The “Motown Phenom” is in many ways a fan favorite and coming back to the UFC could be the start of his redemption story. While Lee couldn’t break through for the title as a younger fighter, the time away from the promotion could mean a more mature and polished version of Kevin Lee.

The only thing that MMA and UFC fans around the world can do is wait and see if his Facebook post means that he is in fact returning to the promotion. As fans await the return of the “Motown Phenom”, be on the lookout for fight news involving Kevin Lee.

Do you think that Kevin Lee’s post means a return to the UFC? Who should his opponent be for his first fight back?