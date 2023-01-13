Michael Johnson offers ex-UFC champion Tony Ferguson lightweight rematch: ‘I’ll give you a chance’

Having previously defeated former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson back in 2012, lightweight division staple, Michael Johnson has offered the Oxnard veteran an opportunity to avenge his loss 11 years later, and also snap his run of five consecutive losses.

Featuring on a UFC on Fox card in New Jersey back in 2012, Ferguson suffered his first promotional loss in the form of a unanimous decision defeat to Johnson, fracturing his forearm during the contest after blocking a kick.

Ferguson, a former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, would embark on a division-tying run of 12 fights undefeated in the eight years following the loss to Johnson, including his interim title success.

However, in the last three years, Tony Ferguson has slumped to five consecutive losses, including defeats against Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, and most recently, Nate Diaz in September of last year.

For Johnson, the once surging lightweight contender who also holds wins over another former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier courtesy of a 2016 UFC Fight Night Hidalgo main event KO, has experienced a topsy-turvy Octagon tenure.

Returning at UFC Fight NIght Orlando back in December of last year, Johnson returned to the winner’s enclosure with a close, unanimous decision win over former UK lightweight, Marc Diakiese.

Michael Johnson offers Tony Ferguson a rematch of their 2012 matchup

Offering Tony Ferguson a rematch in their next respective Octagon walks, Johnson claimed fans would be interested in seeing the duo rematch.

“Yo @TonyFergusonXT not sure if you’re still in the big game, but if so and you want to come back to ‘55 I’ll give you a chance to redeem yourself,” Michael Johnson tweeted. “Or we can do it 170 also!! Let’s give the fans what they want!!!!”

Winning interim lightweight gold back in October 2017, Ferguson submitted promotional alum, Kevin Lee with a third round triangle in the main event of UFC 216.