Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez went toe to toe in their Eagle FC debuts. Lee was able to beat Sanchez via unanimous decision in a very competitive fight.

Drop a ❤️ if you're Team @DiegoSanchezUFC #EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | TONIGHT at 6P ET on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/oAiRIschmY — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 11, 2022

Your Tale of the Tape for the Main Event! 👀



Who you got? #EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/2lA3VBDfNq — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

Diego Sanchez came out of the gates ready to throw down with Kevin Lee. Sanchez invested in leg kicks and body kicks early in the fight. ‘The Motown Phenom’ was able to maintain distance with his striking and dictate where the fight took place throughout the first round.

‘The Nightmare’s investment in leg kicks paid off as Lee’s lead leg was compromised throughout the fight. The leg kicks forced Lee to switch stances in the second round.

Vicious Elbows from @MoTownPhenom at the end of the second! 🔥



What are your scorecards going into the final round? 👀#EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/9sT0dy1evU — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

Lee was able to overcome the adversity and was able to power through for a win in a competitive fight. Sanchez looked much better than he had in prior fights.

🗣 " I got two more fights"



Veteran @DiegoSanchezUFC on his future! 👀#EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/YZ9yUZ5fpS — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

