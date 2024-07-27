Report – Kayla Harrison targeted to fight Ketlen Vieira in UFC 307 title eliminator

Off the back of her stunning submission win over ex-champion, Holly Holm in her promotional debut at UFC 300 earlier this year, Kayla Harrison is reportedly lined up to make her sophomore outing inside the Octagon.

Harrison, a former two-time PFL lightweight tournament winner and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, is reportedly targeted to make her return to action at UFC 307 at the beginning of October, taking on Brazilian contender, Ketlen Vieira in a bantamweight title eliminator in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kayla Harrison targeted to fight Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307

News of Ohio native Kayla Harrison’s targeted matchup against Ketlen Vieira was first reported by Super Lutas reporter, Leo Guimaraes.

“Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison in the works,” Guimaraes posted on X. “It is expected to be on October 5th. UFC 307.”

As for Vieira, the Manaus native currently holds the number two rank in the bantamweight division – most recently featuring one year ago at UFC Fight Night London.

Returning to winning ways, Vieira landed a unanimous decision win over Pannie Kianzad, after previously dropping a split decision loss to incumbent bantamweight champion, Raquel Pennington.

Prior to her loss to TUF veteran, Pennington, the hotly-tipped Vieira turned in back-to-back wins over both former undisputed bantamweight champions, Holly Holm, and Miesha Tate.

UFC 307 takes place on October 5. from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah – with an undisputed featherweight championship fight between Ilia Topuria, and Max Holloway expected to take main event honors.



Furthermore, an undisputed bantamweight title fight between the above-mentioned, Pennington, and former gold holder, Julianna Pena is targeted for the same card.

