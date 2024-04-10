Justin Gaethje closing as betting favorite to defeat Max Holloway in UFC 300 BMF title fight

Just a handful of days out from a spectacular UFC 300 card this weekend, former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje is closing as a betting favorite to beat former undisputed featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway in the pair’s anticipated BMF championship showdown.



Gaethje, the current number two ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since last summer, racking up a stunning second round high-kick KO win over fellow former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s massive rematch for the symbolic BMF crown.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

And as for Holloway, the Hawaiin rides an impressive two-fight winning run into his return to the lightweight limit, most recently bringing the curtain down on the Hall of Fame career of Chan Sung Jung in Singapore with a thunderous, face-planting knockout.

Justin Gaethje closing as betting favorite to win at UFC 300

Despite this, however, Max Holloway is closing as the betting underdog in his fight with Justin Gaethje this weekend at UFC 300 – to the tune of +136, with the defending symbolic titleholder a betting favorite available as high as -162.

Fans and punters alike can find a Stake.com review ahead of placing wagers and bets this weekend at UFC 300 – with the massive tentpole card set to bring some of the most high-profile gambling and betting action of the calendar year.

Prior to his knockout victory against Lafayette striker, Poirier, lightweight title chaser, Gaethje halted the run of another formidable striker, Rafael Fiziev in a decision victory in the United Kingdom.

Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam – USA TODAY Sports

And eyeing a future title fight with incumbent champion, Islam Makhachev off the back of his fight with fan-favorite slickster, Holloway this weekend, Gaethje envisioned a rather violent finish of the former in their UFC 300 clash – vowing to hopefully leave Holloway in need of a doctor’s stoppage of mercy in ‘Sin City’.

“No one steals the show quite like ‘The Highlight’,” Justin Gaethje said during the UFC 300 promotional release. “Carnage, chaos, probably some blood and adrenaline coursing through the veins, that is what you are going to get from me. My ability to create damage is second to none. Max Holloway is a legend, probably the only person on the UFC roster that checks every single box of being a BMF so I have a lot of respect for him.”

“However, this is my job and I’m going to try and f*ck him up,” Justin Gaethje explained. “I will finish Max, he may not go away the traditional way, but I think I will inflict damage to where the doctors need to stop it [the fight]. We are about to paint a violent picture and no two better guys to go out there and put on a show.”

Another eye-catching feature at UFC 300 this weekend sees both Gaethje and Holloway land their respective custom fight shorts for their massive clash.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Max Holloway is seen on stage during a UFC 300 Q&A at Honda Center on February 16, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

For defending BMF kingpin, Gaethje, the Arizonian will don a pair of long black board shorts – spotted with a series of grey-colored stars, resembling the United States flag

However, stealing the fashion side of the occasion in the eyes of many fans and pundits, Holloway helped design a pair of white, vale tudo compression shorts, accompanied by floral designs of red and blue.

Who wins at UFC 300 this weekend: Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway?