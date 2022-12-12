Justin Gaethje criticizes Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 performance: ‘That will never get you a bonus’

Former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Justin Gaethje has criticized the performance of division contender, Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 over the weekend – questioning how the Liverpool native could call for a ‘Fight of the Night bonus’.

Gaethje, the current #3 ranked lightweight contender, has yet to return to the Octagon since he suffered a first round rear-naked choke loss to former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira in a headlining slot.

As for Pimblett, the Next Generation MMA staple turned in his fourth consecutive UFC victory over the course of last weekend, defeating Jared Gordon in a highly-debated and contentious unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) win.

Justin Gaethje scoffs at Paddy Pimblett’s performance at UFC 282 last weekend

Sharing his thoughts on Pimblett’s performance and calls for a post-fight bonus from UFC president, Dana White, Gaethje insisted a performance Pimblett turned in against Gordon would never land him a bonus during his tenure with the promotion.

“This makes the Barstool guys look really bad,” Justin Gaethje tweeted. “Just bending over for the lad (Paddy Pimblett). Fight of the Night? Barstool can give him 50k but that performance will never get you a bonus in the Octagon.”

This makes the barstool guys look really bad. Just bending over for the lad. Fight of the night? Barstool can give him 50k but that performance will never get you a bonus in the octagon. https://t.co/VCmn8djZS0 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 11, 2022

In response to Gaethje, Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy went to bat for his client, Pimblett, pointing to Gaethje’s recent visit to Chechnya, upon invitation from reputed warlord, Ramzan Kadyrov.

“People are telling me @Justin_Gaethje was recently seen hanging out with a warlord accused of brutal crimes against humanity so its hypocritical for him to say we look bad for supporting Paddy when he supports a warlord,” Dave Portnoy tweeted. “I’m gonna take high road + not mention it.”

https://twitter.com/stoolpresidente/status/1602071760228212745

In a series of replies to Portnoy, Gaethje, a client of Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz, denied ever meeting Karydov.

“That’s an outright lie and slander,” Justin Gaethje tweeted. #davesabitch”

https://twitter.com/Justin_Gaethje/status/1602096171488489472

“Never met the guy (Ramzan Kadyrov),” Justin Gaethje tweeted. “Go f*ck yourself.”