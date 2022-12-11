Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon, scores dubious unanimous decision win – UFC 282 Highlights

Remaining undefeated in his promotional tenure, polarizing lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett manages to land a close, and questionable unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) win over Jared Gordon, in tonight’s UFC 282 co-headlining bout.

Riding a three-fight winning run into tonight’s co-main event with Gordon during his time with the promotion, Pimblett found himself on the receiving end of some significant punishment in the opening round from New York native, Gordon.

Absorbing a slew of left hooks throughout both the first and second frame, Pimblett was unsuccessful from three attempted takedowns against Gordon — with the latter landing three successful takedowns of his own, as well as out-striking the Liverpool native in terms of total and significant strikes. Despite his early work and stride midway through the bout, Gordon found himself on the wrong side of a unanimous decision scorecard, with Pimblett remaining unbeaten in the UFC.

Below, catch the highlights from Paddy Pimblett’s judging win over Jared Gordon

