Michael Venom Page still wants Kamaru Usman fight despite UFC 303 loss: ‘If he’s happy to take it, why not?’

Despite seeing his promotional-pefect run coming to a halt at UFC 303 at the end of last month, British striker, Michael Venom Page still wants to share the Octagon with former champion, Kamaru Usman next – especially if the latter is sticking to the welterweight limit.

Page, a former Bellator MMA title challenger, made his sophomore outing in the Octagon at the end of last month on the main card of UFC 303, taking on unbeaten Irish striker, Ian Garry during International Fight Week.

Dropping a close split decision loss to the Portmarnock native, London Shootfighters stalwart, Page suffered his first UFC defeat following a prior unanimous decision shutout win over Kevin Holland in his debut earlier this year.

Michael Venom Page calls for fight with Kamaru Usman

However, initially staking his claim for a showdown with former pound-for-pound number one, Usman should he topple Garry at UFC 303, veteran striker, Page has now claimed despite his defeat to the former, he would still like to take on Auchi native, Usman.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“You know what, for me, I feel like I still hold weight,” Michael Venom Page told Michael Bisping during a recent interview. “People are still excited to see me fight and while that is there, it’s one more win and I’m back in the same conversation again. I would still go for someone like an (Kamaru) Usman – he’s number one ranked.”

“And if my – my thing is, the only reason I keep saying this as well is because he doesn’t seem to be in line for a fight,” Michael Venom Page explained. “So I’m not sure what he’s doing. …If he is going to be staying in the division, then why not? If he’s happy to take the fight, then why not?”

Earlier this week to boot, Usman suggested a shortlist of potential opponents whom he could fight in his return to action – weighing up clashes with both the above-mentioned Garry, as well as incoming UFC 304 headliner and title challenger, Belal Muhammad.

Who wins in a potential future fight: Michael Venom Page or Kamaru Usman?