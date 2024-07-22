Fan Obsession with Alexa Grasso’s Feet “It’s cool that a lot of people like them”

What’s the Alexa Grasso feet situation all about? The UFC champion Alexa Grasso and her feet are highly popular with an interesting subset of sports fans. The Mexican-born athlete is an impressive fighter with a high pedigree of MMA of skills. With her submission over Valentina Shevchenko, she was able to take the MMA world by storm. But The Alexa Grasso feet situation keeps coming up.

Dating back to 2020, Mexico’s Alexa Grasso is on a six-fight unbeaten streak. Most notably, she has defeated fighters such as Valentina Shevchenko, Viviane Araújo, and others. With her title win in 2023, Grasso was able to win several awards such as Upset of the Year, Submission of the Year, and Female Fighter of the Year.

It is rumoured that Alexa Grasso will look to defend her title later this year at Noche UFC hosted at The Sphere in Las Vegas, at UFC 306 on September 14. While no opponent is yet named, it is assumed to be Shevchenko, as the two just coached against one another on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter.

With all of her world success in the UFC octagon, the question of Alexa Grasso’s feet continues to persist. MMA fans often ask Alexa Grasso to show her feet on social media, and she is willing to oblige. Showing them during a workout or a live stream. Alexa Grasso’s feet are the subject of many lewd comments on Social Media.

Discussing her upcoming fight at UFC 306, The Schmo asked the 30-year-old Grasso about the feet fetish situation. She answered, “I know it went crazy, this thing about my feet. Honestly, this is not a part of myself that I love because, you know, they’re always, in dirty super places, I don’t know. But it’s cool that a lot of people like them.”