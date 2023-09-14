BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje likes his chances against YouTuber and fitness guru Bradley Martyn.

Over the last few months, Martyn has drawn the ire of the MMA community after suggesting that he could hold his own against some of the best professional fighters in the world, including Sean O’Malley, Nate Diaz, Alex Pereira, and Demetrious Johnson. Martyn has zero experience in combat sports but has remained adamant that his hulking frame would be all he needs to give any world-class competitor a run for their money.

During a recent Q&A session as part of the UFC 293 festivities, Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker were asked whether or not they could beat Bradley Martyn in a hypothetical scrap.

“All you gotta do is last about 20 seconds and he’s f*cked, so yes,” Gaethje said.

When one fan in attendance reminded ‘The Highlight’ that Martyn weighs upwards of 260 pounds, Gaethje amended his initial response saying, “Okay, 10 seconds.”

ONE World Champion Demetrious Johnson Happy to Step on the Mat with Bradley Martyn

Of all the professional fighters that Martyn has called out thus far, only one has challenged him to put his money where his mouth is; Demetrious Johnson. The former UFC and current ONE world champion offered to meet the popular podcaster in California for a grappling session. The challenge immediately sparked interest among fans considering Johnson typically walks around at 150 pounds compared to Martyn’s muscular 260-pound build.

Demetrious Johnson on a match against influencer Bradley Martyn: "It's going to happen" 😳 #TheMMAHour



▶️ https://t.co/rTCM5cK9bu pic.twitter.com/z5eIZTUJfI — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 16, 2023

But after seeing Martyn struggle to roll with stand-up comic and Joe Rogan sidekick Bryan Callen, it’s hard to imagine that Martyn ends up as anything more than a stain on the mat should he take ‘Mighty Mouse’ up on his offer.