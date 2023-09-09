YouTube star and bodybuilder Bradley Martyn might like to constantly remind the world that he’s 260 pounds, but that didn’t help him much against 56-year-old stand-up comedian and Joe Rogan sidekick, Bryan Callen.

Martyn has earned the attention of the MMA community over the last several months after suggesting that he could handle himself against some of the sports’ biggest names, including Nate Diaz, Sean O’Malley, Alex Pereira, and Demetrious Johnson. Fight fans were admittedly curious to see how the hulking fitness guru would do considering his sizeable frame.

As it turns out, we may already have our answer courtesy of a clip that sees Martyn grappling with Bryan Callen, a comedian, and podcaster who you may remember from his roles in Old School, The Hangover, and The Goldbergs.

In the clip, which you can see embedded below, Bradley Martyn struggles to make much headway against the 155-pound comedian, which only serves to prove that when matched up with a world-class athlete like Demetrious Johnson, Martyn would undoubtedly get his a** handed to him on a platter.

P4P Great Demetrious Johnson Willing to Put Bradley Martyn’s Skills to the Test

Of all the fighters Bradley Martyn has called out in recent months, only reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has challenged the bodybuilder to put his money where his mouth is. ‘Mighty Mouse’ agreed to make a trip to California for a grappling match with Martyn once he takes care of a few prior obligations.

“It’s funny, you know,” Johnson said on Henry Cejudo’s YouTube channel. “He’s 265 pounds, he’s a bodybuilder, so obviously he has got the weight advantage. But at the end of the day, that’s the beautiful thing about grappling. It’s not about weight, it’s about technique, and we’re going to try to grapple.

“I told Brendan Schaub that I want to make it happen,” he continued. “I’m busy doing other things right now, but when I get back from all my vacation I’m going to fly down to Calabasas and we’re gonna roll, man. I’m gonna roll him up” (h/t MMA Mania).

Considering how Martyn did against Callen, we expected Demetrious Johnson to take care of business with ease should the two actually wind up on the mat together.