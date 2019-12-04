Jorge Masvidal Set For MMA Commentary Debut At Combate Hidalgo

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal’s massive 2019 year isn’t over. “Gamebred” will now be making his way to the commentary booth in the mixed martial arts (MMA) realm.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani revealed on his Instagram that Masvidal will be the third man at the commentary table for Combate Americas’ first pay-per-view (PPV) event in Hidalgo, Texas. He’ll be working alongside Max Bretos and Julianna Peña. The card is headlined by Tito Ortiz taking on professional wrestling legend Alberto El Patron.

“Jorge Masvidal will be the “third man in the booth” for Combate Americas’ first pay-per-view on Saturday, working alongside Max Bretos and Julianna Peña. This is the show headlined by Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto El Patron. The year of Gamebred continues.”

Masvidal has had a tremendous 2019. He kicked off the year with a big second-round knockout win over Darren Till in London. Just when you thought things couldn’t get any bigger, Masvidal pulled off the fastest knockout in UFC history, handing Ben Askren his first-ever career defeat with a flying knee clocked in at five seconds.

Finally, he ended the year with a TKO win over Nate Diaz due to a Doctor’s Stoppage at UFC 244. Now, there are some big options on the table for Masvidal heading into 2020; with fights against the likes of Conor McGregor, Nick Diaz, or the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington on the table.

What do you think about Masvidal making his commentary debut for Combate Americas this weekend?