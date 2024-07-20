Photo – UFC fans destroy former champion Cody Garbrandt over new face tattoo: ‘Did he lose a bet’

Cody Garbrandt is one of the most tatted-up fighters on the UFC roster, but his latest addition has fight fans wondering if he lost a bet.

‘No Love’ celebrated his 33rd birthday on July 7 and recently took to his Instagram stories to share a couple of new tattoos, including a rather elaborate one under his right arm. However, it’s the one he got on his face that has every talking.

Garbrandt had a sword permanently inked above his right eyebrow that travels down below his eye. You can see pics of the new ink via the images below:

UFC Fans unload on Cody Garbrandt

It didn’t take long for fight fans to chime in, questioning the former bantamweight champion’s decision.

After dropping five out of six, Garbrant found the win column in back-to-back bouts against Trevin Jones and Brian Kelleher. ‘No Love’ came up short of making it three straight, suffering a submission loss to former flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 in April.

Garbrandt will be back in action at a Fight Night event on October 12 when he meets Miles Johns in the co-main event.