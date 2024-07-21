Tom Aspinall scoffs at Alexander Volkov callout for fight rematch pre-UFC 304: ‘I’m better than him’

Tom Aspinall has chimed in on Alexander Volkov’s callout and isn’t taking it very seriously. He believes he has already proven that he’s better than Volkov and claims he isn’t afraid to prove it again.

Things were drastically different in the MMA world when Aspinall and Volkov threw down several years ago at UFC London in March of 2022. Francis Ngannou was still the heavyweight champion, and Aspinall was just an exciting prospect.

Flash forward, and Aspinall was victorious at UFC London and victorious in his interim title fight with Sergei Pavlovich in 2023. Now, the UK’s latest champion is preparing for another test. Curtis Blaydes holds the honor of being the only UFC fighter to defeat Aspinall so far, and the two men are running things back this weekend at UFC 304.

Tom Aspinall responds to Alexander Volkov’s comments

“To save the world, the championship belt, and the UFC’s reputation, I need to beat Aspinall first, then beat Jon Jones and unify the interim and the main heavyweight belts,” Volkov told Match TV.

Obviously, this plan hinges on Aspinall defeating Curtis Blaydes, which will likely be no easy task. Tom Aspinall isn’t very worried about ‘Drago’ though, and admitted that in his mind, he has already proven that he’s the better man.

“It didn’t go that well for him the first time,” Tom Aspinall told Red Corner MMA. “Well, I don’t know, if it happens, it happens. I’m open to any fight. I’ve never turned a fight down in my life. Volkov’s a solid guy, a solid opponent. I beat him in the first round last time, and I think I can beat him in the first round again.”

“That’s no disrespect to Volkov. I think he’s solid, but I just think I’m better than him. But again, as I always say, heavyweight MMA, it’s no two fights that are the same. He definitely has the skills to beat me. I’m not saying anything bad about him. But I think skill for skill, I’m head and shoulders above him. No disrespect to him, I like him, but that’s my opinion.”

Speaking about his appreciation for Russian MMA fighters, the UK interim champ admitted that he admires their respectful nature.

“From my personal experience with Russians,” Tom Aspinall continued. “I just find them really respectful, really positive, and just nice genuine people to get along with,” Aspinall said. “As I said, I’m not speaking of anybody else’s experience; that’s my experience. And as fighters, they’re just solid. They’re good everywhere. They’re all lifelong martial artists like me; the ones who I fought are, anyway. And just like solid, respectful human beings from my experience at least.”