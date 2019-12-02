Chael Sonnen: Mark My Words, Conor McGregor Is Coming After Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor will make his return to the UFC in January, but not at lightweight. McGregor headlines UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18 against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight.

The decision for McGregor to fight at 170 pounds instead of lightweight, where he’s chasing a lightweight title fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, is a confusing one to most. However, according to former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, it’s pretty clear. McGregor is chasing after top-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal. (H/T Bloody Elbow)

“(Dana White) quickly said ‘no Masvidal is too big for him. I told you guys 20 mins after that statement was made that was not going to sit well with Conor,” Sonnen said. “(White) told you three days after that he’d already been getting calls from Conor because that statement did not sit well with Conor. Now you’ve got the return of Conor at 170 lbs. Mark my words, he’s coming after Jorge Masvidal.”

Masvidal has had a tremendous 2019. He started off with a knockout win over Darren Till in London. Then, he recorded the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds with a flying knee over Ben Askren. And lastly, Masvidal topped Nate Diaz at UFC 244 via third-round TKO by way of a Doctor’s Stoppage.

Shortly after, chatter of a potential fight between McGregor and Masvidal heated up, but both men seem to be on different paths for the time being.

What do you make of Sonnen claiming that McGregor is coming after Masvidal?