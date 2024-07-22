“Nice to get beaten up by the GOAT” Modestas Bukauskas on training with Jon Jones

Modestas Bukauskas can’t put a price on the time he spent training with Jon Jones.

Stepping back inside the Octagon this Saturday night for the UFC’s highly anticipated return to the UK, ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ will square off with Polish standout Marcin Prachnio. Bukauskas will be looking to climb back into the win column after seeing his four-fight win streak snapped by the hands of Vitor Petrino in November.

Before kicking off the festivities at Co-op Live in Manchester, Bukauskas spoke with Calf Kick Sports about his extensive experience training with the consensus GOAT of mixed martial arts.

“Every day for like 10 weeks, rounds and rounds and rounds,” Bukauskas said. “When I was 22, I was 4-0 as a pro and I had a sponsor at the time so I went to Albuquerque and the first time, I got to train with Andrei Arlovski and the second time I came around, Jon Jones was there. He had heard from the managers there that I’m a really good striker and he should do some rounds with [me]. “He’s a really cool guy. We ended up doing a load of rounds together. Literally every day with did jiu-jitsu rounds, wrestling, and MMA. It was amazing that I was able to get that opportunity to train and witness the greatest of all time. He really is a nice guy. He was very helpful and very welcoming as well. It was nice to get those rounds in and it gave me the confidence in myself that I’m training with the best in the world. It was definitely a sign of things to come in the future.”

Having dominated the light heavyweight division for more than a decade, Jon Jones made the move to heavyweight after a three-year-long layoff and quickly dispatched the top-ranked contender, Ciryl Gane, at UFC 285 to take home the vacant heavyweight crown.

“If you’re gonna get beaten up by someone, it might as well be the greatest of all time,” Bukauskas added. “We had some good rounds.”

Modestas Bukauskas shocked by how strong Jon Jones’ wrestling really is

Though Jones is known best for his world-class striking skills, Bukauskas was shocked to find out just how good ‘Bones’ is on the mat, noting that once the undisputed heavyweight champion gets his hands on you, it’s hard as hell to break free.

“His wrestling is next level. I knew it was good, but I didn’t realize how good it was. He’s very strong in those positions. If he gets a grip on you, it’s hard to get out. There’s different types of strength and he’s definitely got that wrestling strength for sure.”

Jones Jones has not competed since his two-minute submission victory over Gane in May 2023. Originally, he was set to defend the heavyweight title against two-time champion Stipe Miocic late last year, but a torn pectoral muscle forced him to bow out of the bout.

No official announcements have been made, but all signs point toward Jones vs. Miocic finally going down at UFC 309 on November 9 when the promotion makes its annual pit spot in Madison Square Garden.