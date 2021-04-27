Jorge Masvidal is open to being the man who welcomes Nick Diaz back to the Octagon.

The former Strikeforce champion was in attendance at UFC 261 this past weekend as ‘Gamebred’ was knocked out by Kamaru Usman.

Diaz has not fought since dropping to a decision defeat against Anderson Silva in 2015.

The result was later overturned to a no-contest after ‘The Spider’ tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

Dana White revealed post-fight at UFC 261 that Diaz was in attendance because he wanted to fight again.

The UFC president said he was due to meet with the older brother of Nate Diaz to discuss his comeback and potential opponents.

“Yeah, Nick wants to fight,” White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. “Sure [I’m willing to give him a fight]. I will see how this goes. He’s waiting for me in the back right now. I’m going to go talk to him.”

During a recent interview with ESPN, Masvidal said he is willing to square off against another Diaz brother for the BMF belt.

‘Definitely, Nick is a stud,” Masvidal told Ariel Helwani. “If Nick wants to throw down I’m more than willing to throw down. Like I said, I’m going to do it on my time, I’m not taking short-notice fights, no matter who it is.

‘I’m not going to do that right now. But, if Nick does want to fight towards the end of this year, what can I say, I’m here. You want to do right for your little brother?

‘Let’s go. I heard a lot of interviews that he wasn’t too keen on what I did to his little brother. Neither would I,’ Masvidal added.

‘I feel for Nick in that situation. I know what I’d wanna do if somebody did that to my little brother. So, let’s go.’

Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz?