And Still. Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman has removed all doubt — becoming the first professional mixed martial artist to finish Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal with strikes. And what a strike. Launching a massive straight right in the second round, Usman immediately sent Masvidal to the canvas, before following up with a flurry of brutal hammerfists.

Wrestling Masvidal to the canvas in the opening round with a bodylock, Usman took the opening round, 10-9 on all three judge’s scorecards likely — but he stamped his status as arguably the greatest pound-for-pound fighter on the planet in the second round.

With just over a minute gone in the frame, Usman launched a huge straight right, stopping Masvidal with an incredible shot.



Below, catch the highlights from Usman’s shocking stoppage of Masvidal.

WHAT A KNOCKOUT! 💥



Kamaru Usman makes a statement by finishing Jorge Masvidal in the second round! 🇳🇬 🏆#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/Dk69ac9WXI — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 25, 2021