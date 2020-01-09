Jorge Masvidal Doesn’t Think Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Him

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor claims he wants to fight Jorge Masvidal, but “Gamebred” isn’t buying that.

Masvidal became one of mixed martial arts’ (MMA) biggest stars after his phenomenal 2019 run. He kicked off the year with a big knockout win over Darren Till, broke the all-time fastest UFC knockout record with a five-second flying knee against Ben Askren, and became the BMF Champ by defeating Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Shortly after the fight UFC president Dana White was asked about a possible fight between Masvidal and McGregor. However, White was pretty adamant that Masvidal was too big for McGregor. This seemed to upset the Irishman, who now apparently wants to prove the UFC boss wrong. However, speaking in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Masvidal says he isn’t buying it.

“I don’t know if Conor wins it means that he fights me. I really don’t know that. I don’t think so. From watching interviews, hearing things, I don’t think so. I think buddy goes a different path. Maybe I’m just looking into the future, but I don’t think so. I think I’m gonna end up making owl soup at some point this year.”

McGregor will need to get past his next opponent before locking in a fight with Masvidal. He’ll headline UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) against Cerrone from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18. It will be the Irishman’s first fight since his October 2018 submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What do you think about Masvidal saying McGregor doesn’t really want to fight him?