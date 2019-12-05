Dana White: Conor McGregor Wants Jorge Masvidal Fight

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor may have his sights set on more than Donald Cerrone when it comes to the welterweight division.

McGregor is set to return to action for the first time in 15 months when he meets Cerrone in a welterweight matchup in the main event of UFC 246 which takes place January 18 in Las Vegas.

Many were confused as to why the Irishman was competing at 170 pounds rather than his natural weight class at 155. However, we may have an answer.

According to UFC president Dana White, McGregor wants a crack at Jorge Masvidal. White also seemed more receptive to the idea than he was in the past:

“Conor has told me he definitely wants a fight with Masvidal,” White said in an interview with 101.6-FM on Thursday (via MMA Junkie). “So we’ll see what happens.”

Masvidal brought up the idea of a McGregor fight earlier this year. However, White shut it down stating that “Gamebred” was too big for McGregor.

Since then, the pair have had a few back-and-forths on social media. And with this new revelation, it looks like it’s certainly more possible than ever — especially as McGregor tends to get what he wants.

What do you think of a McGregor vs. Masvidal matchup? Who wins?