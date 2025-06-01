Mark Your Calendars: Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall Targeted for December 2025, Says UFC Commentator

The Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall saga has become the UFC’s heavyweight soap opera, with fans and fighters alike left wondering if the long-promised title unification bout will ever materialize. For over a year, the division has been split, with Aspinall holding the interim belt and Jones clinging to the undisputed title, but the two have yet to share the Octagon.

Heavyweight Drama Nears Boiling Point – Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall Eyed for December 2025 Clash

Tom Aspinall’s frustration has been palpable. Since capturing the interim title in November 2023 and defending it in July 2024, he’s been vocal about his willingness to fight Jones “whenever and wherever,” only to be met by Jones’s reluctance and shifting priorities. The Brit has accused Jones of “conning the public” and stalling negotiations, even going so far as to troll his rival with a duck toy at UFC London – a not-so-subtle jab at accusations that Jones is “ducking” the fight.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall looks on during the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Jon Jones, for his part, has kept everyone guessing. Publicly, he’s shifted focus to “love, happiness, kindness,” and family, hinting that he might step back from competition, while also teasing possible returns and claiming he’s already communicated his plans to the UFC. When pressed, Jones has admitted his deep connection to winning, saying, “If I were ever to face defeat, I would feel utterly devastated, furious, upset, and despondent.”

Meanwhile, the UFC fanbase has grown increasingly restless. A petition to strip Jones of the title has soared past 150,000 signatures, with fans accusing him of “holding the title hostage” and demanding action from UFC brass. Aspinall himself has acknowledged that he may soon have to “move on” if the fight doesn’t happen, lamenting the endless waiting game.

Negotiations, as reported by insiders, have been complicated by Jones’s demands for a record-breaking payday, rumored to be in the $30 million range, and the UFC’s careful handling of their star champion.

Despite all the drama, UFC insiders like Jon Anik remain optimistic. In an interview with MMA Junkie, he explained:

“Yeah, I think we see it—December 2025, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Not New York. Why not New York? Well, Jon Jones fought and won at Madison Square Garden in New York last November. I’m a Boston guy—place is a dump—no [laughs], I mean, he checked that box. I’m not sure what the taxes are, but why does Jon Jones need to fight at Madison Square Garden? Why not fight at T-Mobile Arena in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada?”

For now, the will-they-won’t-they continues, with Aspinall ready, Jon Jones elusive, and the UFC faithful left to refresh their news feeds in hope of an official announcement.