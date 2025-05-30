UFC veteran and longtime MMA pundit Chael Sonnen has recently spoken out against a shocking fan-made petition to strip Jon Jones of his heavyweight title, due to his perceived avoidance of a title unification bout with interim champion Tom Aspinall. In which he gets down to why he is optimistic that the long-awaited showdown between the two champions will likely happen. Sonnen would explain himself with the following:

“The odds of us getting Jones and Aspinall are extremely high because it’s a fight Dana wants, in a sport Dana’s involved with, with athletes Dana has under contract. It’s extremely likely we get this together, but we’re hearing about it less, the enthusiasm is dropping—even more so than when Francis was doing a different sport.”

Sonnen, being a more optimistic pundit who thinks this fight will happen, isn’t too much of a surprise, as Sonnen has usually held outlandish opinions that have led some MMA fans not to take his views seriously. However, there is some truth to his statement, as both are still UFC-contracted fighters, and it is up to the promotion and Dana White to apply pressure to Jon Jones to defend or vacate the heavyweight title.

Tom Aspinall Vs. Jon Jones could be the fight that got away.

Jones and Aspinall’s potential showdown could be one of the many great fights that we will never get to see, with past examples such as Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson and Georges St-Pierre vs. Anderson Silva. However, the cards are mainly in the UFC and Jon Jones’ hands if this extremely hyped and now due to the long wait, controversial match-up will take place next.