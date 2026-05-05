Khamzat Chimaev’s Coach: Sean Strickland’s Trash Talk Would’ve Landed Someone in Jail

Alan Nascimento, head coach for UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, spoke out in a recent interview about Sean Strickland’s online jabs. The two fighters headlined the buildup to UFC 328 on May 9 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Their exchanges drew extra security from UFC officials, including separate hotels and skipped face-offs to avoid trouble.

Why Nascimento Says Strickland’s Online Rants Meant Jail Time Back Then

Nascimento pointed to Chimaev’s shift since winning the belt against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 last August. “The mindset of a champion is different,” he said. “When a guy is a champion in his mind, something happens, and I can clearly see that in Khamzat.” He added that Chimaev matured during the Whittaker camp and changed more after the title win. This also explains why he feels Sean Strickland’s trash talk is failing.

Strickland ramped up the heat with gun threats and racist remarks tied to Chimaev’s Chechen roots. He warned of shooting Chimaev and his crew if they approached wrong. Nascimento recalled showing Chimaev the clips: he laughed, called Strickland a clown, and returned to training.

The coach contrasted this calm with Chimaev’s past. If those things that Sean Strickland has been saying on the internet had happened four years ago, somebody would be in jail,” Nascimento stated in an interview with MMA DAILY.

Four years back lines up with Chimaev’s early UFC days, like the Darren Till chair-throwing incident at gym sessions. Back then, sparring partners recall Chimaev tapping Strickland multiple times during rounds at Extreme Couture. Nascimento credits the champion mindset for the difference now. Chimaev’s team prepared early for Strickland’s style, knowing his march-forward striking and takedown defense from past sessions.

Image: UFC.com

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland at UFC 328

UFC brass beefed up measures after Joe Rogan flagged risks with Paramount’s pre-fight face-offs. Dana White confirmed extra security for the “crazy weekend” in Jersey. Chimaev himself brushed off threats at media day, calling himself the hunter still.

Nascimento stayed positive on the journey. “We are embracing the journey and giving our best every daily,” he said. “Our job is to go there and deliver our best.” He hopes fans get a clean face-off. “I hope at least one face-off happens without problems because the fans deserve that.”