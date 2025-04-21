Tom Aspinall remains tight lipped on title fight with Jon Jones: ‘I have been sworn to secrecy’

Interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall remains tight-lipped on the possibility of landing a title unification clash with fellow gold holder, Jon Jones this year, claiming he has been “sworn to secrecy” by the promotion and it’s officials.

Aspinall, the current interim champion, has yet to fight since he defended the division’s interim crown in the summer of last year.

And co-headlining UFC 304, the British star avenged his sole Octagon blemish in a dominant opening round knockout win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes.

The victory came as Tom Aspinall’s second in a title fight, having initially scooped interim spoils in November of the year prior in a shocking opening round knockout win over Russian finisher, Sergei Pavlovich in a short-notice pairing at Madison Square Garden.

However, in the time since, the Atherton finisher has yet to land himself a much-sought after title unification pairing with Jones — who continues to ellude the former.

Tom Aspinall provides update on Jon Jones pairing

But this weekend, Aspinall offered what could be described as a promising update on a potential pairing. Claiming he is clued into the goings on of the potential pairing, Aspinall remained tight-lipped, however.

““I know everyone wants fight news, but I do know what’s happening…” Tom Aspinall said on his official YouTube channel. “I have been sworn to secrecy for a little bit, so stay tuned… but there will be news coming, hopefully very soon.”

Himself remaining far from vocal on a pairing with arch-rival, Aspinall in the time since his return, Jones has fought just twice at the heavyweight limit since his divisional bow back in 2023.

And last time out, the former pound-for-pound number one made good on a rescheduled fight with the retiring, Stipe Miocic, finishing the former two-time champion with a devastating spinning-back kick to the body knockout in New York in November of last year.