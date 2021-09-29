Jon Jones has posted an Instagram story working out after his arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend.

Jon Jones just posted this video on his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/L89i0pP0Rw — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 29, 2021

Jones had another run in with law this past weekend after his induction to the UFC Hall of Fame. It appears that Jones had headbutted a cop and “pulled” his fiancee’s hair. His fiancee, Jesse had blood and swelling around her mouth. Jones alluded to the fact that he was partying and drinking before returning to his room and and engaging in a domestic dispute with the mother of his children.

In the Instagram story, Jones said many things including “I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol, my brain simply can’t handle it anymore. I will leave alcohol in the past forever; Turn this nightmare into the best thing to ever happen in my life; Now is the time to work harder than ever; What the devil means for bad, God means for good; Get right back on my horse.”

Jones has a sketchy past when it comes to run-ins with the law and drug testing in the UFC. He was first suspended from the UFC back in 2015 and was stripped of his title for hit and run incident where he hit a pregnant woman. The 2nd time he was suspended was back in July of 2016 when he was caught for a possible doping violation. He has been stripped of the title once again after that incident. Lastly, he was suspended in 2017 for another doping violation. He was then suspended for another 15 months.

For all his wrongdoings, Jones is still one of the greatest fighters to ever step inside the octagon. Many fighters like Anderson Silva and Colby Covington have spoken out about the newest incident in the Jones saga. Only time will tell what will happen with Jones’ future with the UFC. He was supposed to fight the winner of the Gane vs Ngannu heavyweight championship fight.

Are you upset about the newest Jon Jones scandal?