Former two-time undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has reportedly been arrested and charged with battery domestic violence, as well as injuring and tampering with a vehicle on Friday morning in Las Vegas, Nevada.



According to a report from ESPN MMA reporter, Marc Raimondi, Albuquerque resident, Jones, was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning by officers from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department according to a spokesperson for the department.



Jones, 34, last competed under the UFC’s banner in February of last year when he headlined UFC 248 against Dominick Reyes. The New York native managed to successfully defend his light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win before vacating the championship in August of that year.



The former champion attended the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony last night where he was inducted into the Fight Wing and received an award for his September 2013 fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165.



As obtained by TSN reporter, Aaron Bronsteter, Jones remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, and is set to make his initial court appearance tomorrow on Saturday, September 25.



Per a report from TMZ, law enforcement received a phone call from the Caesers Palace casino in Las Vegas, Nevada at 5:45 am local time on Friday morning, where Jones was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, as well as tampering with a vehicle.



In March of last year, Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI, possession of an open container, driving with no proof of insurance, and negligent use of a firearm in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sentenced after agreeing to a plea deal, Jones was issued with four days house arrest, one year of supervised probation, 48 hours of community service, as well as a period of 90 days in outpatient therapy.