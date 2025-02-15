UFC star Jon Jones shares bizzare video, claims he wants to kill someone: ‘You get p*ssed off as a dad’

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has sent some fans and pundits into worry on social media overnight, posting a short video on his official Instagram Live — claiming he wants to “kill” somebody and voicing his “disappointment”.

Jones, a current heavyweight champion and a former two-time light heavyweight gold holder under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined from action since last November, most recently headlining UFC 309 against the returning former titleholder, Stipe Miocic.

And sending the Ohio veteran into retirement in dominant fashion, Rochester native, Jones turned in an eventual third round spinning back-kick to the body stoppage, defeating the returning ex-champion.

Jon Jones claims he wants to “kill” someone in worrying Instagram post

Linked in past months since then with a title unification clash against current interim champion, Tom Aspinall in his return to action — potentially as soon as this summer during International Fight Week, Jones worried some fans on social media overnight, claiming he was so upset and “p*ssed off” he wanted to “kill” somebody before cutting an end to his live stream.

“You go on a trip, and get p*ssed off, disappointed,” Jon Jones said on Instagram Live, whilst slurring his words. “And as a Dad, you just wanna kill ‘em.”

As well as a potential title unification clash with Aspinall this summer, earlier this week, long-time foe and current PFL (Professional Fighters League) star, Francis Ngannou teased talks have been held alongside Turki Alalshikh in order to strike a deal for him to share the cage with Jones in the near future.

“We didn’t have that opportunity (to plan my future) but we exchanged words obviously about that,” Francis Ngannou told SportsBook Review during a recent interview. “(Saudi Arabian Royal Court adviser) Turki Alalshikh said he was working on something big for me this year. He said we have to do something big – either Jon Jones or Wilder. That’s what he told me personally.”

If you can get past (UFC CEO) Dana White, it could happen (but) that’s a massive obstacle,” Francis Ngannou explained. “But personally I don’t care. I’m doing well. I’m doing my stuff at my pace. I don’t care. That won’t change my sleep for me. Finishing my career without fighting Jon Jones would be okay. I have tried to fight Jon Jones for four years since I fought Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in 2020. I’ve been trying to fight Jon Jones and then they were holding it out like a trap until the moment that I was about to leave and then they said, ‘Okay, here’s the Jon Jones fight.’ But it was bait. I felt they were very tricky.”