Heavyweight king: Turki Alalshikh can deliver dream fight of Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones

According to ex-UFC star, Francis Ngannou, if anyone can broker a mega fight between himself and current Octagon kingpin, Jon Jones, it’s Saudi adviser, Turki Alalshikh — who has informed the Batie native of such.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight titleholder during his decorated Octagon tenure, made his return to mixed martial arts late last year, featuring under the PFL (Professional Fighters League) umbrella for the first time.

Image via: Getty

And winning the promotion’s super fight championship, Cameroonian finisher, Ngannou landed a dominant opening round ground strikes knockout win over surging Brazilian challenger, Renan Ferreira.

Planning a boxing return later this year, as word on a potential sophomore outing with the PFL continues to stall, Ngannou claimed Alalshikh is confident of booking him a mega clash with Jones in tandem with the UFC, or against former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder.

Francis Ngannou claims Turki Alalshikh could broker fight with Jon Jones

“We didn’t have that opportunity (to plan my future) but we exchanged words obviously about that,” Francis Ngannou told SportsBook Review during a recent interview. “(Saudi Arabian Royal Court adviser) Turki Alalshikh said he was working on something big for me this year. He said we have to do something big – either Jon Jones or Wilder. That’s what he told me personally.”

Mandatory Credit: PFL MMA

If you can get past (UFC CEO) Dana White, it could happen (but) that’s a massive obstacle,” Francis Ngannou explained. “But personally I don’t care. I’m doing well. I’m doing my stuff at my pace. I don’t care. That won’t change my sleep for me. Finishing my career without fighting Jon Jones would be okay. I have tried to fight Jon Jones for four years since I fought Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in 2020. I’ve been trying to fight Jon Jones and then they were holding it out like a trap until the moment that I was about to leave and then they said, ‘Okay, here’s the Jon Jones fight.’ But it was bait. I felt they were very tricky.”