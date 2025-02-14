UFC Legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ Says Jon Jones Isn’t Concerned About Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones may not be “too concerned” with Tom Aspinall, but before long, he’ll have no choice but to go toe-to-toe with the best heavyweight in MMA.

While Aspinall was busy both winning and defending the interim UFC heavyweight championship, ‘Bones’ sat on the sidelines while recovering from a pectoral injury and talking up his fight with former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic.

Now that that fight is finally in the books, all attention has turned to the clash fans actually want to see.

Of course, all of that hinges on whether or not Jon Jones will sign on the dotted line. For more than a year, ‘Bones’ has been completely dismissive of a fight with Aspinall, suggesting that the British slugger is not a big enough name to garner his time or attention.

Demetrious Johnson suggests it’s jon jones’ duty to fight the interim champion, like it or not

During a recent interview with The MMA Guru, former UFC and ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson suggested that as the undisputed heavyweight titleholder, ‘Bones’ has a duty to fight Tom Aspinall, whether he’s “concerned” about the Brit or not.

“Jon Jones is like, I’m not too concerned about Tom Aspinall,” Johnson said. “I was like, um… well, he’s an interim champion. I think—I think by law… [laughs].”

Dana White has expressed confidence that Jones vs. Aspinall will go down in 2025. Johnson even believes that the UFC CEO already has both fighters locked into a date, but with no official announcements, fans continue to remain skeptical.

Will Jones vs. Aspinall go down this year, or will ‘Bones’ opt to retire on top rather than putting his gold and his legacy on the line one last time? That’s the question that only time will tell.