UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock believes Jon Jones has a little ways to go before he can lay claim to being the undisputed GOAT of MMA.

Last month, Jones returned after a three-year-long layoff and quickly reminded the world why he is one of the greatest to ever strap on the 4oz gloves. Making his long-awaited heavyweight debut, ‘Bones’ needed just over two minutes to dispatch the division’s top contender Ciryl Gane, capturing the vacant UFC heavyweight title in the process. Jones’ triumphant return immediately thrust him into the top spot on the promotion’s pound-for-pound-rankings, but not everyone is convinced that ‘Bones’ is the undisputed GOAT of MMA.

In an interview with The Schmo, combat sports legend and former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock suggested that Jon Jones will need to go through former UFC heavyweight kings Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou before he can earn the right to call himself the greatest of all time.

“I love it but… people want to throw that GOAT name around too easy but I think that Jones has a legitimate opportunity to be the GOAT, but in my opinion, my humble opinion, he’s got to fight Miocic and then Ngannou. I think those two…then that GOAT word starts to be more real,” Shamrock explained.

Ken Shamrock is also tired of hearing the term ‘GOAT‘ thrown around with such frequency.

“In the world now in sports, we start throwing around that GOAT word too much man. Jones is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters out there in my opinion, right now, no doubt, but let’s slow down on the GOAT thing… Right now, Jones is in the process of doing it, but let’s make sure he does it and I think he will,” Shamrock concluded.

Jon Jones Hopes to Scratch Stipe Miocic Off His List During International Fight Week

While Ken Shamrock may not be in the conversation for MMA’s undisputed GOAT, there is no doubt that ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Man’ is a pioneer of the sport. Beginning his career 30 years ago in Japan, Shamrock made his North American debut at UFC’s first-ever event in 1993. He would continue to appear for the promotion throughout the early 2000s competing against a multitude of legends including Royce Gracie, Bas Ruten, Dan Severn Don Frye, Tito Ortiz, and Rich Franklin.

As for the UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is slated to defend his title against former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 290 during International Fight Week this July. Neither man has signed on the dotted line for the highly anticipated heavyweight clash, but both have openly agreed to the summertime showdown in interviews and on social media.

Recently released UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou revealed that he is close to signing with either the PFL or ONE Championship making a title fight between himself and Jon Jones unlikely anytime soon.