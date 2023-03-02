UFC announces dates for International Fight Week, including UFC 290

The UFC officially announced a date for this year’s International Fight Week.

The promotion’s annual celebration of combat sports will go down the week of July 3-9, 2023. It will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, T-Mobile Arena, and Resorts World Las Vegas per an official announcement from the promotion. Included in the International Fight Week festivities will be UFC 290 which will emanate from the T-Mobile Arena on July 8. No bouts, including the event’s headliner, have been announced at this time.

The weeklong event will also play host to the 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Already announced as inductees for the 2023 Hall of Fame class is featherweight legend Jose Aldo who will be inducted into the modern wing while the promotion’s first-ever lightweight champion Jens Pulver will finally be inducted into the pioneer’s wing.

Fans Can Rub Elbows with MMA’s Biggest Superstars at UFC X

The promotion will also offer fans the opportunity to take part in UFC X, described as “the organization’s fully immersive and easily accessible two-day fan experience,” the event will be enhanced for the promotion’s 30th anniversary, giving fans “live stage programming, expanded autograph sessions, and increased athlete participation, providing fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions and Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.”

Tickets for International Fight Week will go on sale this Friday, March 3 at 1 p.m. ET via AXS.com.

According to the official website, general admission tickets for UFC X start at $25 for one-day access and $45 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry. The first 3,000 fans who purchase tickets will receive a complimentary 30th-anniversary gift. VIP packages will also be made available at a later date.

