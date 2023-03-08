Jon Jones claims he heard Ciryl Gane’s spine ‘Popping’ at UFC 285: ‘I gave him a chiropractic adjustment’

Jon Jones has joked that he issued UFC 285 headliner, Ciryl Gane a “chiropractic adjustment” during their main event clash last weekend en route to his submission victory – stopping the Frenchman with a brutal guillotine choke win.

Taking main event honors in his first Octagon walk since February 2020, Jones ended a three-year plus hiatus in spectacular fashion, submitting Gane inside just two minutes of the opening frame of their UFC 285 headliner, snatching the vacant heavyweight championship to boot.

Adding to his prior two light heavyweight title reigns, Jones, who is now expected to return at UFC 290 during International Fight Week in July of this year, has been touted as the opponent to welcome former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic to the Octagon in the summer.

Jon Jones claims he heard Ciryl Gane’s spine “popping” during UFC 285

Reflecting on his stunning stoppage of former interim heavyweight champion, Gane last Saturday night in ‘Sin City’ – Jones claimed he could audibly hear the former’s “spine popping” during his guillotine choke attempt.

“I locked it [the guillotine choke] up twice,” Jon Jones told Sports Illustrated following UFC 285. “The first time, I could hear his (Ciryl Gane) spine popping. I gave him a nice chiropractic adjustment.”

“The second time, he didn’t want that same ratchet on his neck,” Jon Jones explained. “And I put my arm on his neck and choked him out. I didn’t expect it to go that quickly. But that’s what we were looking for – the win, and domination.”

Stampeding to his fifth consecutive victory in his Octagon comeback last weekend, Jones added his submission of Gane to a second light heavyweight title win over Alexander Gustafsson, and subsequent consecutive title defenses against the trio of Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes.