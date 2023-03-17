Joe Rogan declares Jon Jones the ‘GOAT’ following UFC 285 title win: ‘It’s undeniable’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has on decided his MMA GOAT, the current UFC heavyweight world champion Jon Jones.

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones vacated his light heavyweight world title in 2020 after remaining unbeaten in the division since 2010. Having captured the light heavyweight crown in 2011, ‘Bones’ would go on to set the record for most UFC successful title defenses in the light heavyweight division’s history with 11. Along the way, he defeated notable fighters such as Daniel Cormier, Rashad Evans, Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Lyoto Machida, and Glover Teixeira, among others.

At UFC 285, Jones made his long-awaited debut and fought Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. With ease, ‘Bones’ was able to submit the top-ranked Gane in the very first round.

Joe Rogan declares Jon Jones to be the GOAT

According to the long-time UFC analyst, Joe Rogan, Jon Jones is the undeniable greatest of all time in MMA. Speaking on his podcast, Rogan said:

“Jon Jones is the GOAT. Now, it’s undeniable. There was all this debate until he submitted Ciryl Gane and became the heavyweight champion. No one can f*** with that.”

Rogan continued:

“You can’t accidentally beat Jon Jones. He’s GOAT over everybody now. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is in the conversation, “Mighty Mouse” [Demetrious Johnson] is in that conversation, too. The only problem is — besides [Henry] Cejudo and a couple other guys like [Joseph] Benavidez, he (Johnson) was not dealing with guys that were of the caliber of guys that Jon Jones was facing. He was facing the elite of the elite and he never f****** lost even when he was doing coke and he wasn’t even training. That’s how goddamn good Jon Jones is.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting]

See the full discussion below: