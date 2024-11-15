Official – Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic successfully hit scales for UFC 309 title fight

Tomorrow’s massive UFC 309 headliner for the heavyweight champion is official – with both main event feature, Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic successfully making weight during this morning’s early weigh-ins.

Taking main event honors tomorrow night for his first outing in his native New York, Rochester native, Jon Jones looks to rack up his first successful defense of the heavyweight crown, taking on the returning former two-time gold holder, Miocic.

Sidelined since March of last year, former pound-for-pound number one, Jones most recently landed the vacant heavyweight championship with a stunning opening round guillotine choke submission win over French contender, Ciryl Gane.

For Miocic, the Ohio veteran has been out of action for the last three years – most recently suffering a devastating second round knockout loss to former champion, Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight title rematch.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic make weight for UFC 309

And appearing at a tense pre-fight press conference overnight ahead of their UFC 309 headliner – Jones refused the offer to a handshake from Miocic, before urging him to stop commenting about his children – much to the surprise of the incoming title challenger.

Successfully weighing in below the heavyweight limit this morning – and ten pounds lighter than opponent, Miocic, divisional champion, Jones came in at 237.6lbs for the pairing, with the challenger landing on the scales at 248.6lbs.

Below, catch all the results from this morning’s UFC 309 weigh-ins

Heavyweight – Jon Jones (c) (237.6lbs) vs. Stipe Miocic (248.6lbs)

Lightweight – Charles Oliveira (155.6lbs) vs. Michael Chandler (155.6lbs)

Middleweight – Bo Nickal (185.4lbs) vs. Paul Craig (186lbs)

Flyweight – Viviane Araujo (125.6lbs) vs. Karine Silva (125.8lbs)

Catchweight – Mauricio Ruffy (164.4lbs) vs. Jame Liontop (166.2lbs)

Bantamweight – Jonathan Martinez (135.8) vs. Marcus McGhee (135.6lbs)

Middleweight – Chris Weidman (186lbs) vs. Eryk Anders (185.6lbs)

Lightweight – Jim Miller (155.6lbs) vs. Damon Jackson (155.2lbs)

Lightweight – David Onama (155.6lbs) vs. Roberto Romero (155lbs)

Heavyweight – Marcin Tybura (251lbs) vs. Jhonata Diniz (253.2lbs)

Welterweight – Mickey Gall (170.lbs) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170.2lbs)

Welterweight – Bassil Hafez (171lbs) vs. Oban Elliott (170lbs)

Flyweight – Veronica Hardy (125.8lbs) vs. Eduarda Moura (125.2lbs)