Video – UFC star Jon Jones shows off slicing elbow technique during seminar at Bang Tao MMA in Thailand

Recently teaching fans and fellow fighters a shrewd knee to the midsection technique he utilizied expertly against two-time foe, Daniel Cormier during their UFC rivalry, current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones this time let onlookers in on his patented elbow strikes during his latest seminar at Bang Tao MMA in Thailand.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion, and the current heavyweight champion, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he won the vacant belt back in March of last year at UFC 285 – laying waste to former interim champion, Ciryl Gane with a blistering first round guillotine choke submission win.

And expected to make his return later this annum, Jones has been backed to feature as soon as this summer against former two-time heavyweight kingpin, Stipe Miocic – in a long-anticipated offing between the duo.

Still completing recovery from a pair of recent surgical procedures, Rochester native, Jones was slated to headline UFC 295 back in November against the above-mentioned, Miocic, until a pectoral tendon tear suffered just two weeks out from the bout forced his withdrawal from the Madison Square Garden clash.

Jon Jones shows off striking at Bang Tao MMA

And taking his talents to Phuket this month – Jones has taken part at numerous seminars at Bang Tao MMA in Thailand – the leading Muay Thai and mixed martial arts facility in the region, where he has demonstrated many a technique for both onlooking fans and fellow fighting talents.

“Jon Jones teaches slick elbow techniques utilized in many of his title fights throughout the years,” Hyon Ko posted on his official X account. “He showed how he set up his elbows from both stances and gave subtle tips.”

Sharing his thoughts on Jones decision to take part in many seminars at the facility in Phuket, Connor McBride, head western boxing coach at Bang Tao MMA spoke of his excitement at the UFC star’s arrival at the gym.

“Grateful, it’s mad – Bang Tao is the place to be at the minute,” McBride said in a press release obtained by LowKick MMA. “We got GSP (Georges St-Pierre), we have Zhang Weili training here, now, we’ve got Jon Jones. The place just keeps getting better, bringing better people – [he’s the] UFC heavyweight champion of the world, probably the best ever fighter on planet Earth is here at Bang Tao. If you’re not here, you’re missing out.”