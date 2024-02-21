Video – UFC star Jon Jones demonstrates technique used on Daniel Cormier at Bang Tao MMA

Jon Jones has shared a two-fight rivalry with fellow former two-division titleholder, Daniel Cormier – in one of the most notorious series in fighting history. And appearing in Thailand this week, the Rochester native shared an insight into a sneaky and shrewd technique he utilized in his fight with the Hall of Famer – in the form of a vicious knee to the body.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion and current heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he landed the vacant heavyweight title with a stunning first round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane back in March of last year.

Forced from a title fight with former champion, Stipe Miocic in a slated return in November, Jones suffered a pectoral tendon tear in the weeks ahead of their UFC 295 forcing the cancellation of the showdown in Madison Square Garden.

And travelling to Thailand during his time away from active competition, Jones, who appeared at Bang Tao Muay Thai & MMA – the leading facility in Phuket, held somewhat of a seminar for fellow fighters and fans in attendance.

Jon Jones shares sneaky technique used against Daniel Cormier

Gathered in a circle to watch the future Hall of Fame inductee, Jones explained how he used the aggressive, front foot approach of Cormier against the former titleholder during their fights – slipping a knee strike up the middle when they “locked horns” and hand-fought.

🔥 #UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones demonstrates a vital Muay Thai technique used against Daniel Cormier in their epic title fights at a seminar inside Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA today in Phuket 💥



Jones also showed a little bit of his comedic side toward the end of the video.… pic.twitter.com/la0mSkAeqL — Hyon Ko (@KoreanJohn_) February 21, 2024

First sharing the Octagon with Lafayette native, Cormier back in 2015, Jones, the then-defending light heavyweight champion handed the latter a decision loss in their first pairing.

Rematching two years later in California, Jones would turn in a blistering high-kick KO win over Cormier to settle their rivalry, before the bout was overturned to an official ‘No Contest’ after Jones tested positive for the banned substance turinabol – before he was stripped of the crown.

Do you expect to see Jon Jones make his comeback later this annum?