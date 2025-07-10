Dan Ige vs. Patrício “Pitbull” Freire – Fight Odds and Preview

Dan Ige and Patrício “Pitbull” Freire are set to clash in a featherweight bout at UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, in New Orleans. This matchup brings together two experienced and dangerous fighters, each with unique backgrounds and fighting styles. This matchup carries significant implications for both their careers.

Dan Ige vs. Patrício “Pitbull” Freire

Dan Ige opened as a slight favorite for his UFC 318 fight against Patrício "Pitbull" Freire, with odds around -130 for Ige and +110 for Pitbull. This means a $130 bet on Ige would win $100 if he wins, while a $100 bet on Pitbull would return $110 if he pulls off the upset. These odds reflect that the fight is expected to be competitive, with Ige having a small edge according to bookmakers.

As fight week has progressed, the odds have remained fairly steady, with no dramatic shifts in either direction. Some sportsbooks have shown minor fluctuations, but Ige has consistently been the favorite, and Pitbull the underdog. Bettors looking for value have been drawn to Pitbull’s underdog status, especially given his championship pedigree from Bellator and his finishing ability. Dan Ige by decision would be the most likely outcome according to the odds.

Patrício Pitbull is a Brazilian MMA legend who recently transitioned to the UFC after a storied career in Bellator, where he was a three-time featherweight champion and a former lightweight champion. He is widely regarded as one of the best fighters outside the UFC before making the jump. After losing his UFC debut, a win over Ige is essential to prove he can compete at the highest level outside Bellator. A victory would boost his standing and could propel him toward a title run in the UFC featherweight division.

For Dan Ige, beating a legendary name like Pitbull would be a major feather in his cap and help solidify his position among the division’s top contenders. It’s also a chance for Ige to show he can beat elite competition and possibly earn a shot at higher-ranked opponents.

The betting market sees this as a close fight, with Ige slightly favored to win, most likely by decision, while Pitbull is a live underdog with the potential to finish the fight if he can land something big or catch Ige in a submission. Odds have not shifted dramatically since opening, indicating steady confidence in the initial lines set by oddsmakers. Both fighters are known for their toughness and finishing ability, making this a must-watch matchup for fans. The outcome will shape the future for each man in the UFC’s stacked featherweight division.