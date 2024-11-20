Jon Jones Reveals Staggering Success For UFC 309 Event

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has revealed the success that UFC 309 enjoyed from a financial standpoint.

Last weekend, Jon Jones featured in the main event of UFC 309. He was able to successfully defend his UFC heavyweight championship, turning back former champion Stipe Miocic with a third-round TKO that served as one of the most impressive finishes of his career – in terms of the finishing sequence itself, that is.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones (L) kicks challenger Stipe Miocic (R) during their UFC 309 heavyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

While many fans and critics didn’t really want to see this fight go down, everyone was still interested to see how Jon Jones was going to look at this point in his career. As it turns out, he looks pretty great – and it increased the hunger from fans to see him go up against Tom Aspinall.

Beyond the main event and the co-main between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, though, this wasn’t one of the promotion’s most stacked offerings in New York City. Still, if Jones himself is to be believed, they still did pretty well when it was all said and done.

Jon Jones reveals UFC 309 success

Wow, I just found out the gate sales were higher than UFC 300.

Wow, I just found out the gate sales were higher than UFC 300. 🙌🏾 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 19, 2024

In the replies, Jed I. Goodman noted that the success of UFC 309 makes it the fourth highest-grossing event in terms of gate in UFC history.

Top 6 biggest #UFC announced gates of all time:



2024: UFC 306 Sphere: $21,829,245



2016: UFC 205 MSG: $17.7M



2018: UFC 229 T-Mobile: $17,188,894.67



2024: UFC 309 MSG: $16,673,954



2024: UFC 300 T-Mobile: $16,508,823



2024: UFC 303 T-Mobile: $15,909,243 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) November 17, 2024

For Jon Jones, this must feel pretty good. He has the kind of star power and name value that very few other fighters possess in mixed martial arts, and he seems to still have the skill set necessary to back it up.

Alas, if he wants to take things a step further, he should really be considering a showdown with Aspinall. If this is the kind of financial interest he’s able to generate from taking on a 42-year-old Miocic, just imagine the sort of numbers the UFC could pull by putting Aspinall in there.