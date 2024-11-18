Stipe Miocic: Francis Ngannou Sends Heartfelt Message To Former Rival Following His Retirement

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has praised Stipe Miocic following the latter’s retirement from mixed martial arts.

Last Saturday night, Stipe Miocic was defeated by Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 309. It wasn’t a particularly close encounter, either, with Jones getting the better of the former heavyweight king before finishing him off in the third round.

In the aftermath of the fight, Stipe Miocic confirmed during an interview with Joe Rogan that he will be retiring from the sport. At the age of 42, he’s accomplished everything he hoped to, and now, he’s able to ride off into the sunset with no regrets.

Francis Ngannou, who both won and lost in fights against Stipe Miocic during his career, had the following message for the Cleveland star on social media.

Thank you, champion @stipemiocic , for all you’ve done for our sport and, above all, for the class you embody and the example you set. I’m grateful for how our battles have shaped me into a better fighter; those moments taught me more than years in the sport.

For Stipe Miocic, this marks the end of a journey that began many years ago. During his run to the top of the heavyweight division, he was able to knock off the likes of Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier, putting together the kind of resume that rightfully leaves him with the status of heavyweight GOAT.

As for Francis Ngannou, he was able to learn a lot from Stipe, as he said in his post. The one-sided decision defeat served as a reminder of how far he had left to go, and in their rematch, he knocked his foe out in brutal fashion.

We may never have gotten to see the rivalry, but fans should be grateful for what we did see.