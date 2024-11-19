Stipe Miocic’s manager talks injuries suffered after UFC 309 knockout loss

Amid speculation over the potential injuries instore for former heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic off the back of his knockout loss to Jon Jones at UFC 309 over the weekend, his manager has confirmed the Ohio veteran suffered no “broken bones” following the defeat.

Miocic, a former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the promotion, headlined last weekend’s Madison Square Garden card in New York against heavyweight kingpin, Jones, snapping a three-year plus hiatus from action.

And eventually suffering a devastating third round spinning back-kick to the body knockout defeat to Jones, Stipe Miocic was slumped over immediately via the strike, with the champion following up with a slew of ground strikes to finish the bout.

Following the defeat, Independence native, Miocic confirmed his retirement from combat sports after a lengthy and decorated career, however, fans and even medical professionals claimed the former may have suffered a slew of injuries following the loss, including a potential lacerated spleen, and a host of broken ribs.

Stipe Miocic emerges from UFC 309 without injuries

However, according to Stipe Miocic’s manager, Lloyd Pierson, his client suffered “no broken” bones as revealed to MMA Junkie this week.

Receiving a host of plaudits following his retirement from professional mixed martial arts, Miocic was lauded by two-fight rival, Francis Ngannou – thanked him for sharing the Octagon with him on two separate occasions.

Forever a champion and legend.



Congrats on an incredible career, @StipeMiocic 👏 pic.twitter.com/86Kh1k3fFE — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2024

“Thank you, champion @stipemiocic, for all you’ve done for our sport and, above all, for the class you embody and the example you set. I’m grateful for how our battles have shaped me into a better fighter; those moments taught me more than years in the sport. Enjoy your well-earned retirement and best wishes for all your future endeavors. #Legend.”