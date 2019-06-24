Jon Jones Hits Back At Israel Adesanya: You’re Too Light In The Ass

Spread the word!













Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have teased quite the beef over the past few months.

The interim UFC middleweight champion believes he’ll one day jump up in weight to take out “Bones.” Jones was asked whether or not he has a real problem with Adesanya during his appearance on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” earlier today (Mon. June 24, 2019), admitting he really doesn’t see the Nigerian as much of a threat:

“I really don’t,” Jones said. “I really don’t. I think the worst thing I ever said about the kid was that he’s looking promising and I would assume that people are going to start entertaining that fight soon and he’ll come up and challenge me. That’s all I said about him. And I think he said something about killing one GOAT in Anderson Silva, and now trying to kill me.

“Or some sh*t like that. The biggest difference is that, I’m 31-years-old, and I feel like I’m still reaching my prime. If you look back throughout a lot of my fights, you hear a lot of guys say ‘Jon is a lot stronger than he looks.’ And Israel is light in the ass, he’s light, he’s skinny. I put my hands on him and teach him a whole different world of hurt. For him to be so frail and to not have a ground game, it’s like, bro, you don’t want to do it.

“And then to talk about my standup against Anthony Smith, with his face all bubbled up against a short wrestler [Kelvin Gastelum] that just did that to him. It’s just hilarious. I barely get touched in my fights. And so, for Israel to talk about his striking skills being so farther ahead of mine is hilarious. Just something when I think about him I think about he’s a little too light in the ass, he needs to eat some more jerk chicken and then come holler at me.”

Adesanya notably once said that, “Your time will come when I say so.” Jones had his own translation of what that message actually meant:

“Want me to tell you what that means?” Jones asked. “I’m a bitch, I can’t beat Jon, and – him fighting me when he’s ready to ‘really beat me,’ it’s like, dude, don’t open your mouth if you can’t beat me right now. I would never say that about anyone, like, ‘Oh, I’m not ready to beat him yet, I’m gonna come back when

“I’m good enough to beat him.’ As if my skills are stagnant and I’m not improving myself. It’s silly. What he basically said, and he’s just wording it how he wanted to, is, “I can not beat Jon.” Anything else he said outside of that doesn’t matter.”

Adesanya is currently on the path to land himself atop the middleweight division. He’ll take on Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243 for their unification bout. However, if Adesanya ever gets the itch to jump up to 205 pounds, Jones is open to the challenge:

“He knows where I’ll be,” Jones said.