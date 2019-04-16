Jon Jones Slams Door Shut On Israel Adesanya Twitter Beef

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones may end up fighting the new interim champ Israel Adesanya one day, but “Bones” is moving past “Stylebender” for now.

Today’s Twitter war between “The Last Stylebender” and “Bones” Jones looks like it has come to an end just as quickly as it manifested. That’s thanks to Jones’ latest – and he claims final – response.

Jones took to the social media platform to fire off a series of tweets shortly after Adesanya clapped back at the light heavyweight champ. He didn’t require Adesanya to even respect him, just not back down when he gets resistance:

He doesn’t even have to show respect if he doesn’t want to, just don’t back down once you’re addressed next time. Kind of makes you look like a lil bitch real talk https://t.co/tbMHPGJuYg — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 15, 2019

Jones then replied to a fan suggesting Adesanya knew a fight between the two UFC stars wouldn’t even be competitive. The 205-pound king said he wouldn’t reply to Adesanya’s response to his response from the initial insults:

Basically. Next topic, I won’t even reply to his response. He’s alright shown me his stripes… Ain’t Ready https://t.co/4fnLgCnwii — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 15, 2019

In his third tweet, Jones shifted gears towards UFC 239 and his title defense against Thiago Santos, seemingly putting to rest the back-and-forth between him and Adesanya.

In other news be sure to tune in July 6th for UFC239 as I win title 14. It’s going to be an amazing night of night🤙🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 15, 2019

For his part, “The Last Stylebender” looks as though he is putting the Jones beef to rest for the time being as well.