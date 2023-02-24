Jon Jones shares his top five MMA GOATS, including Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I love what Khabib represents.”

Former UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones recently added Khabib Nurmagomedov to his list of all-time MMA greats.

Ahead of his UFC 285 heavyweight showdown against Ciryl Gane, ‘Bones’ Jones spoke in an interview with RMC Sport. The US-born athlete listed his top five greatest of all-time MMA fighters. Jones explained:

“My top five, let me see here. If I am allowed, I’d say myself. Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jose Aldo. Jose Aldo, those are my favorites at least.” [Transcript courtesy of BJ Penn]

Jon Jones discusses Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones sounds as though he has changed his tune when it comes to the undefeated former lightweight world champion Nurmagomedov. In 2020, Jones discussed the Dagestani-born athlete. Jones said:

“I’m talking to all you Khabib fans out there. 15 world titles to your guy’s 4? And, you guys are really talking about who’s the best fighter ever? You guys are joking, right? 15 to 4. Are you guys’ kidding me? … The only person that could possibly come back and challenge my record and what I’ve done in the UFC is possibly Georges St-Pierre.”

However, since 2020, Jones may have come around to respecting the game of Nurmagomedov. On the former lightweight champion in 2022, ‘Bones’ recently said:

“I love what Khabib represents. We’ve had our differences in the past, I’ve made some quotes about him. But there’s never really been a real beef. I love the way he carries himself as a Muslim, I love the way he represents his country. I love the businessman that he is. He just seems like a stand-up guy, gives back to others. He’s a stand-up guy, an admirable man. I appreciate his existence.”

See the full interview with Jon Jones below: