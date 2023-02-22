Jon Jones says he is exonerated of wrongdoing from 2017 failed drug test: “Officially cleared. There will be no asterisk next to any of my performances”

Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier in 2017 via head kick knockout until a positive test for turinabol, an anabolic steroid, forced the result to be changed to a No Contest.

Both ‘Bones’ Jones A and B samples tested positive for turinabol, a Soviet-era performance enhancing drug, thus declaring that he was competing with a PED in his system. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) overturned the result of the match in 2017 when it took place.

Jones would fail other drug tests in 2016, with two banned substances, and 2018 in addition to the 2017 fight. Due to changes in the USADA rule book, some are beginning to argue that the result from 2017 should be retroactively changed.

Jon Jones wants his name cleared

Dr. Beau Hightower, Physician, on Twitter commented that the rules changed in 2019 and under current USADA rules Jones would not have tested positive. He said:

“Jon Jones should get reparations for his USADA suspensions given “the science changed” and now tests under 100 picograms per ML are not positive anymore. None of his positive tests would be a positive under the current rules. His no contest against DC should be restored to a win.”

UFC Senior VP of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky, added:

“There is something screwy with this substance. We have athletes with small amounts of the DHCMT M3 metabolite in their systems for 2 and 3 years. It’s also “pulses”…comes and goes. We don’t sanction any longer under our program if <100 picograms. Too many uncertainties.”

The man himself, Jon Jones, weighed in on the situation. He said:

“I feel officially cleared. There will be no asterick next to any of my performances. It’s good the rest of the world can see what I’ve known this whole time. My only advantage over my competition has been pure Hard work.”