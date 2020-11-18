Jon Jones has revealed his intention to walk away from the sport in the next two years while engaging in a heated social media debate with his long-time rival Daniel Cormier.

The latest bit of beef between the light-heavyweight legends began when Cormier insisted Jones can not be considered the greatest fighter of all-time due to his long history of issues with performance-enhancing drugs.

Jones was quick to defend himself while simultaneously taking shots at Cormier for walking away from the sport after suffering consecutive losses to Stipe Miocic. ‘DC’ fired back, pointing to his age and injuries as his reason for retiring.

“Dummy, after I lost to you, while you were on PEDs mind you, I won back the 205 title, then won the HW title, then back surgery, then Stipe beat me 2x,” Cormier wrote on social media. “Sure sounds like quitting, huh? I’m 41 years old. Let’s see what you’re doing at 41, you loser. I can’t wait.”

Dummy, after I lost to you, while you were on PEDs mind you, I won back the 205 title, then won the HW title, then back surgery, then Stipe beat me 2x. Sure sounds like quitting, huh? I’m 41 years old. Let’s see what you’re doing at 41, you loser. I can’t wait. 😂 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 17, 2020

Jones then suggested that by the time he’s in his forties, a career in fighting will be in his rearview mirror, a luxury afforded to him by the immense success he has enjoyed and will continue to enjoy inside the octagon.

“Is that any way to talk to your superior Daniel? By the time I’m 40 I’ll be about five years into my retirement,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “That’s what happens when you win the big ones Who knows maybe you’ll be the best high school coach who ever lived, pulling for you buddy.”

Is that any way to talk to your superior Daniel? 😂 By the time I’m 40 I’ll be about five years into my retirement. That’s what happens when you win the big ones 🤷🏾‍♂️ Who knows maybe you’ll be the best high school coach who ever lived, pulling for you buddy — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

Jones is now 33 years old. If his latest statement is to be believed ‘Bones’ intends to retire after just two more years of fighting. He is currently preparing to step up in weight in attempt to claim UFC gold at heavyweight. Jones will likely face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou II. He has also been talking up a potential fight with middleweight king Israel Adesanya who has announced his intention to move up to 205lbs.

Do you think Jon Jones will retire after two more years of fighting?