Dana White reveals Jon Jones, Alex Pereira fight is a ‘Possibility’: ‘Joe Rogan is pushing me to make it’

ByRoss Markey
Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira title fight possible Joe Rogan pushing me to book it

Amid fan fervour, UFC CEO, Dana White has revealed a potential super fight between Octagon champions, Jon Jones and Alex Pereira is a real “possibility” – with veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan pushing the former to book the pairing.

Jones, the current heavyweight champion and a former two-time light heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined for over 500 days, and is expected to make his return at the end of this year after he deals with two misdeameanor charges in relation to a March incident with a drug testing agent.

Jon Jones charged with two misdemeanors after issue with drug testing agent UFC star faces jail

All but booked to take on former two-time heavyweight gold holder, Stipe Miocic in his return at UFC 309 in November at Madison Square Garden, Jones’ most recent win came in the form of a first round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane in March of last year.

READ MORE:  Tom Aspinall soaking hands in petrol ahead of UFC 304 title fight: 'That hardens your knuckles'

As for former two-weight champion, Pereira, the Sao Paulo knockout artist headlined UFC 303 at the end of last month, laying waste to former champion, Jiri Prochazka with a devastating second round high-kick knockout. 

Jon Jones pleads not guilty to misdeameanor charges incident with drug testing agent

And staking his claim for a heavyweight move in a bid to become the first-ever three-divison champion in the history of the UFC, Pereira has been heavily linked with a title fight against Jones in the near future.

Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira still “possible” as per Dana White

According to White, a clamored-for title super pairing between Jones and Pereira is a real “possibility”, with the above-mentioned, Rogan leading the charge to get the matchup made.

READ MORE:  Rampage Jackson reveals the hardest-Hitting opponent he's ever fought: 'I never saw the punch coming'
Manager picks surprise rematch for Alex Pereira after UFC 303 win that's underwhelming

“Possibility,” Dana White said on The Big Podcast of a fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. “I mean, (Joe) Rogan is pushing me right now to try and make that fight. It’s just – guys, let me explain something to you. Jon Jones is a whole other – Jon Jones – I consider Jon Jones to be the greatest combat fighter of all-time.”

“When you talk about the (Muhammad) Ali’s and the this and that – and let me tell you what, I got Ali’s picture on everywhere,” Dana White explained. “I love Muhammad Ali, I love Mike Tyson. Jon Jones is the nastiest dude ever.”

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev vows to settle grudge fight with Robert Whittaker: 'I'll get revenge for everybody'

Who do you think wins in a future super fight: Jon Jones or Alex Pereira?

READ MORE:  Dustin Poirier urged to book 'Massive fight' with rival Nate Diaz for final UFC walk: 'Make it happen'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts