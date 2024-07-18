Dana White reveals Jon Jones, Alex Pereira fight is a ‘Possibility’: ‘Joe Rogan is pushing me to make it’

Amid fan fervour, UFC CEO, Dana White has revealed a potential super fight between Octagon champions, Jon Jones and Alex Pereira is a real “possibility” – with veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan pushing the former to book the pairing.

Jones, the current heavyweight champion and a former two-time light heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined for over 500 days, and is expected to make his return at the end of this year after he deals with two misdeameanor charges in relation to a March incident with a drug testing agent.

All but booked to take on former two-time heavyweight gold holder, Stipe Miocic in his return at UFC 309 in November at Madison Square Garden, Jones’ most recent win came in the form of a first round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane in March of last year.

As for former two-weight champion, Pereira, the Sao Paulo knockout artist headlined UFC 303 at the end of last month, laying waste to former champion, Jiri Prochazka with a devastating second round high-kick knockout.

And staking his claim for a heavyweight move in a bid to become the first-ever three-divison champion in the history of the UFC, Pereira has been heavily linked with a title fight against Jones in the near future.

Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira still “possible” as per Dana White

According to White, a clamored-for title super pairing between Jones and Pereira is a real “possibility”, with the above-mentioned, Rogan leading the charge to get the matchup made.

“Possibility,” Dana White said on The Big Podcast of a fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. “I mean, (Joe) Rogan is pushing me right now to try and make that fight. It’s just – guys, let me explain something to you. Jon Jones is a whole other – Jon Jones – I consider Jon Jones to be the greatest combat fighter of all-time.”

“When you talk about the (Muhammad) Ali’s and the this and that – and let me tell you what, I got Ali’s picture on everywhere,” Dana White explained. “I love Muhammad Ali, I love Mike Tyson. Jon Jones is the nastiest dude ever.”

Who do you think wins in a future super fight: Jon Jones or Alex Pereira?