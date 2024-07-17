Zhilei Zhang backs Alex Pereira to bring wrecking power to heavyweight division: ‘It will translate’

Sharing the squared circle with UFC star, Alex Pereira for four rounds last year in the pair’s highly-ancitipated sparring match, Chinese heavyweight boxing favorite, Zhilei Zhang has claimed the Brazilian’s blistering power would most deifnitely make the translation to the heavyweight division.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight gold holder, most recently headlined UFC 303 at the end of last month during International Fight Week.

Racking up his second successful defense of the 205lbs crown, Sao Paulo native, Pereira felled Jiri Prochazka with a thunderous second round knockout courtesy of a massive high-kick, handing the former champion his second loss by KO since November of last year.

And off the back of his win, Pereira, who has enjoyed a stunning period of dominance just two years deep into his tenure with the Dana White-led promotion, ahs been backed to make a massive heavyweight leap soon, in a bid to become the first-ever three-weight champion in Octagon history.

Welcoming a December return at light heavyweight to defend his title against surging Russian challenger, Magomed Ankalaev, Pereira has admitted he would be interested in a heavyweight leap, strictly chasing gold rather than a specific opponent.

Zhilei Zhang backs Alex Pereira to succeed at heavyweight

And sharing his thoughts on Pereira’s potential heavyweight move, Zhang – fresh from a knockout win over former WBC champion, Deontay Wilder, claimed the Brazilian’s power would undoubtedly translate to a division higher.

“He’s (Alex Pereira) a good boxer,” Zhilei Zhang told MMA Fighting. “I can tell you he has good reflections, he has good speed and good power. I watch him fight a lot, in UFC, he kind of dominates everybody standing, and striking,”

“I think he has it,” Zhilei Zhang said of Alex Pereira’s power at heavyweight. “I think he has the power to translate to heavyweight.”

