UFC star Jon Jones pleads not guilty to misdemeanor charges in incident with drug testing agent

Current UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has today pleaded not guilty to a petty misdemeanor charge of assault, as well as a further charge of interference with communications, in relation to an alleged incident with a drug-testing agent during a visit to his home in March of this year.

Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion twice under the banner of the UFC, and a current heavyweight titleholder, appeared virtually in court this Wednesday morning, with Judge Brittany Maldonado Malott overseeing the proceedings.

Jon Jones pleads not guilty to two misdemeanor charges

And according to a report from MMA Fighting, Jones, who pleaded not guilty to the two misdeameanor charges filed against him, must not violate further laws whilst awaiting bench trial, must not posses any firearms or dangerous weapons, as well as not posses or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs, and must notify the court if he changes his address.

Sidelined from mixed martial arts competition since March of last year, Jon Jones most recently turned in a first round win over Ciryl Gane over 500 days ago in the main event of UFC 285, landing the vacant heavyweight championship in a dominant guillotine choke victory.

If convicted of both misdeamnor charges filed against him, Jones could face up to a year in jail and further fines totalling $1,500.

Expected to make his comeback to the Octagon at the end of this year, Jon Jones has been heavily linked with a title fight headliner against former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November, in a first outing for the Rochester native in Madison Square Garden.

In his victory over Gane, Jones, a former pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter under the banner of the UFC had been out of action for three years, amid a contract dispute with the organization as well as his desire to take time to prepare for a long-mooted heavyweight division move.