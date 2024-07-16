Stipe Miocic backed as most dangerous fight for Jon Jones ahead of Alex Pereira: ‘He’s got the best shot’

While many have claimed the likes of current champions, Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall would prove a significant threat to heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones, former titleholder, Stipe Miocic is the most likely to beat the Rochester native, according to former champion, Randy Couture.

Jones, the current heavyweight champion and a former two-time light heavyweight titleholder, is expected to make his return to action in November in the main event of UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden taking on the above-mentioned Miocic in a rescheduled paring.

First set to deal with two misdeameanor charges in relation to an incident with a drug-testing agent earlier this year in a virtual court hearing later this month, Jon Jones has been sidelined for over 500 days from the Octagon.

In his last outing, Jones landed the vacant heavyweight crown with a blistering first round win over former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane, finishing the Frenchman with an early guillotine choke.

Stipe Miocic tipped as biggest threat to Jon Jones

And linked with huge championship fights against interim kingpin, Aspinall as well as former two-weight champion, Pereira, who currently holds light heavyweight spoils, Jones would be doing well enough alone to beat Miocic in November, according to sport icon, Couture.

“I think right now, because of experience, Stipe’s probably got the best shoting at beating Jon,” Randy Couture told InsideFighting. “Aspinall has that raw physical ability and is still green enough and young enough that he’s going to be tough for Jon to deal with, especially if Jon waits any longer because he’s getting stronger and stronger each time out.”

“And I think the longer Jon waits, the better he’s going to be, he’s going to be in full stride so it’s interesting,” Couture continued. “Pereira has some things to prove, moving up is no easy task. It’s one thing to cut weight and move down and there’s still some questions there even, but moving up and dealing with the bigger guys, and Jon’s answered that question already dealing with the bigger guys, it’s a different thing. …”

Do you think Stipe MIocic has what it takes to beat Jon Jones?