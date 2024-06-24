Joe Rogan returns for UFC 303 fight commentary, ex-Champion Dustin Poirier joins desk crew

Veteran color-commentator, Joe Rogan will call the action for a flagship card for a second straight event this weekend at UFC 303 during International Fight Week – joining a three-man booth, with former interim champion, Dustin Poirier taking desk analyst duty to boot.

Rogan, a veteran color-commentator, returned to the booth at UFC 302 last month – calling the action in the above-mentioned, Poirier’s fifth round D’Arce choke submission loss to pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev in New Jersey.

And featuring alongside play-by-play lead, Jon Anik in the booth, Joe Rogan will also call the action with former two-weight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Daniel Cormier – ahead of a huge light heavyweight title headliner, as per a report from MMA Junkie.

Joe Rogan calls the action this weekend at UFC 303

Returning on short-notice in place of former duel-division champion, Conor McGregor – who has been struck off the card through a toe injury, incumbent 205lbs champion, Alex Pereira will take on former titleholder, Jiri Prochakza in a championship rematch at the T-Mobile Arena.

Making his first appearance since his championship fight loss to Makhachev last month, Poirier – who has been linked with a retirement from mixed martial arts defeat, will join the desk alongside former title challenger, Chael Sonnen, and iconic boxing coach, Teddy Atlas – as well as host Brendan Fitzgerald.

Also featuring at the T-Mobile Arena following the promotion’s premiere event in Saudi Arabia, fan-favorite roving reporter, Megan Olivi replaces John Gooden – and will conduct pre-fight and post-fight interviews with athletes and personalities during the card, as well as providing real-time updates.

Furthermore, veteran Octagon announcer, Bruce Buffer continues in his vein of duty following last weekend’s Riyadh event.

UFC 303 takes place this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada – with undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira taking main event honors in a rematch with Jiri Prochakza.

In the night’s impromptu co-headliner, former multiple-time featherweight title challenger, Brian Ortega returns in a high-stakes clash with the surging Brazilian, Diego Lopes.

Are you happy to see Joe Rogan call the action at UFC 303 this weekend?